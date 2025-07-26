Indian Embassy in Cambodia Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Amidst Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions

The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has escalated into open warfare, with ongoing gunfire between the two countries' soldiers for the past three days. Thailand has even conducted airstrikes on Cambodian military bases. This conflict has already claimed 33 lives: 20 in Thailand (including one soldier and 19 civilians), and 13 in Cambodia (five soldiers and eight civilians). Approximately 130 people have been injured in both countries. In light of the escalating conflict, Cambodia's representative at the United Nations (UN) has called for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has issued an advisory.
The Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, issued an advisory today urging Indian citizens to avoid travelling to areas near the border due to the escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. The embassy also provided emergency contact information: +855 92881676 or cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.
The escalating conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has caused significant concern among border residents. Approximately 130,000 people in Thailand near the border have abandoned their homes and sought refuge in safer locations. Over 300 shelters have been set up for these displaced individuals. Similarly, around 35,000 people in Cambodia have been forced to flee their homes near the border.