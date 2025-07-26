Indian Embassy in Cambodia Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals Amidst Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions

The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has escalated into open warfare, with ongoing gunfire between the two countries' soldiers for the past three days. Thailand has even conducted airstrikes on Cambodian military bases. This conflict has already claimed 33 lives: 20 in Thailand (including one soldier and 19 civilians), and 13 in Cambodia (five soldiers and eight civilians). Approximately 130 people have been injured in both countries. In light of the escalating conflict, Cambodia's representative at the United Nations (UN) has called for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia has issued an advisory.