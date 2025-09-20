Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

India Issues Iran Travel Advisory: Citizens Urged to Exercise Caution

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens travelling to Iran. The advisory cautions citizens about the current situation and advises them to exercise caution.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo-IANS)

The Indian Government has issued an advisory for Indian citizens regarding travel to Iran. This advisory pertains to incidents where criminal gangs have abducted Indians lured to Iran under false promises of employment. These gangs subsequently demanded ransoms for the release of the abducted individuals.

Lured to Iran with False Promises

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that several such incidents have recently come to light. Indian citizens have been tricked into travelling to Iran with false promises of employment or assurances of onward transfer to third countries for work. Upon arrival in Iran, these citizens were abducted by criminal gangs, and their families were contacted with ransom demands for their release.

Visa-Free Entry Only for Tourism

The MEA urged all Indian citizens to exercise caution against such employment promises and proposals. The MEA clarified that the Iranian government permits visa-free entry to Indian citizens solely for tourism purposes. The Ministry warned that any agent promising visa-free entry to Iran for employment or other purposes may be colluding with criminal gangs, advising Indian citizens to avoid such offers.

Lifting of Sanctions on Chabahar Port Impacts India

Separately, the United States has announced the termination of sanctions waivers for Iran's Chabahar Port, a strategically important port located in the Gulf of Oman. This decision will negatively impact India. Chabahar Port provides India with a route to Afghanistan and Central Asia that bypasses Pakistan. This US decision could harm several Indian companies.

Share the news:

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 11:47 am

English News / World / India Issues Iran Travel Advisory: Citizens Urged to Exercise Caution
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.