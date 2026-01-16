16 January 2026,

Friday

India Launches Operation Swades to Evacuate Citizens from Iran; First Flight Arrives in Delhi Today

Concerns have arisen regarding the safety of 12,000 Indian citizens residing in Iran. In light of this, the Indian government has launched 'Operation Swades' to bring its citizens back.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 16, 2026

India Warns Citizens to Leave Iran

Concern over the safety of Indian citizens after violence in Iran (Photo: IANS)

There is an atmosphere of instability in Iran. Violent protests are still ongoing in many places. Amidst this, concerns have arisen for the safety of the 12,000 Indian citizens residing there. In this context, the Indian government has launched 'Operation Swades' to bring back its citizens. Today, the first flight, departing from Tehran, will land in New Delhi.

Currently, there are approximately 10,000 Indian citizens in Iran, including students, businesspeople, and professionals. Out of these, 2,500-3,000 are students who went there for medical studies. The Ministry of External Affairs has also advised against travelling to Iran.

Indian Embassy Issues Helpline Number

Meanwhile, the embassy in Tehran has also issued a helpline number and email ID. Mobile numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in. Indians in Iran can contact the Indian Embassy through these numbers. The Indian government has issued an advisory stating that all Indian citizens in Iran should always keep their passports, visas, and other essential documents ready with them. For any assistance in this regard, they should contact the Indian Embassy.

All Students Have Been Registered

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has stated that all students currently in Iran have been registered. The Indian Embassy has collected their personal details and passports. The first batch has been informed to be ready by 8 AM on Friday. The organisation said that the first batch includes some students from Golestan University, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Had Appealed to the Indian Government

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) had expressed serious concerns regarding the safety of the students. The student organisation stated that due to the atmosphere of instability in Iran, it is becoming difficult to contact people there. Internet services being shut down has made it impossible for families in Jammu and Kashmir to communicate with their children. JKSA has appealed to the Indian government and relevant authorities to ensure the safety of students stranded in Iran and to continuously monitor the situation, so that help can be provided in time in case of any emergency.

Published on:

16 Jan 2026 08:09 am

News / World / India Launches Operation Swades to Evacuate Citizens from Iran; First Flight Arrives in Delhi Today

