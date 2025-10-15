India Post Resumes Services to the US

The postal services to the US have resumed after certain changes were made under the new process. Charges will now be collected in India itself under the Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) and Qualified Party services. As per the US Customs and Border Protection guidelines, postal shipments from India to the US will attract a flat rate of customs duty at 50% of the declared Free On Board (FOB) value. There will be no additional charges; courier or commercial postal tariffs will also remain unchanged, allowing exporters to benefit from cheaper rates. Furthermore, the new process will be more economical for artisans from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), small traders, and e-commerce exporters. US e-commerce logistics firm Yakit has been appointed as India's authorised partner, which will charge approximately $0.01 per shipment, but this cost will not be recovered from customers.