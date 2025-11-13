India Ranks 9th Among Disaster-Affected Countries, 80,000 Deaths in Last 30 Years

The COP30 summit, focusing on climate-related matters, is being held in Brazil from November 10-21. The conference is taking place in the city of Belem, Brazil. During this summit, the German organisation Germanwatch released its Climate Risk Index Report 2026 concerning disasters caused by climate change. The report was published on Tuesday. According to the report, between 1995 and 2024, more than 9,700 extreme weather events worldwide resulted in the deaths of 832,000 people and affected 5.7 billion people. The total economic loss due to these disasters exceeded $4.5 trillion. India is among the top 10 countries most affected by these disasters.