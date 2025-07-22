22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

India Receives Apache Attack Helicopters

India has received its first batch of Apache attack helicopters from the United States. This will significantly enhance India's military capabilities.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Apache Fighter Helicopter
Apache Fighter Helicopter (Photo - Indian Army's social media)

India received its first batch of Apache fighter helicopters today, Tuesday, 22 July, as part of a defence deal between India and the United States of America. The Indian Army announced the arrival of the first batch of AH-64E fighter helicopters from the US on its social media channels. The Indian Army described this as a significant moment, stating that the addition of these fighter helicopters will bolster the army's capabilities.

Deployment Location

The Indian Army will deploy the Apache AH-64E fighter helicopters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. These helicopters will first undergo assembly and Joint Receipt Inspection (JRI), a standard procedure before induction into the Indian Army.

Pakistan to Tremble?

The deployment of Apache AH-64E fighter helicopters in the Indian Army is expected to cause concern in Pakistan. This is because Jodhpur airbase, the chosen location for deployment, is situated near the India-Pakistan border. Consequently, Pakistan will now fall within the operational range of the Indian Army's Apache AH-64E fighter helicopters.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 03:31 pm

English News / World / India Receives Apache Attack Helicopters
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.