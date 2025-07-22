India Receives Apache Attack Helicopters

India received its first batch of Apache fighter helicopters today, Tuesday, 22 July, as part of a defence deal between India and the United States of America. The Indian Army announced the arrival of the first batch of AH-64E fighter helicopters from the US on its social media channels. The Indian Army described this as a significant moment, stating that the addition of these fighter helicopters will bolster the army's capabilities.
The Indian Army will deploy the Apache AH-64E fighter helicopters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. These helicopters will first undergo assembly and Joint Receipt Inspection (JRI), a standard procedure before induction into the Indian Army.
The deployment of Apache AH-64E fighter helicopters in the Indian Army is expected to cause concern in Pakistan. This is because Jodhpur airbase, the chosen location for deployment, is situated near the India-Pakistan border. Consequently, Pakistan will now fall within the operational range of the Indian Army's Apache AH-64E fighter helicopters.