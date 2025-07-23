India Sends Medical Team to Aid Bangladesh After Dhaka Plane Crash

A plane crash in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, on 21 July 2025, has sent shockwaves across the nation. A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training fighter jet, shortly after taking off at 1:06 PM, experienced a technical malfunction. This resulted in the plane colliding with a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area. The crash was followed by a fire and a loud explosion, spreading a massive blaze across the school campus. Classes were in session at the time of the accident, causing widespread panic. The plane crash resulted in approximately 32 deaths, including 25 children, and around 171 injuries. Following this tragedy, India has stepped forward to offer assistance.
The large number of casualties from the Dhaka plane crash has overwhelmed local hospitals. In response, India has decided to send a team of burn specialist doctors and nurses to Dhaka to treat the injured. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs released this information.
India's aid for the Dhaka plane crash victims includes not only a team of burn specialist doctors and nurses but also essential medical equipment necessary for their treatment.