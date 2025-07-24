24 July 2025,

Thursday

World

India to Slash Import Tariffs on British Goods: UK Government

The UK government says that India is going to reduce import tariffs on British goods from an average of 15% to 3%.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

UK India FTA
UK India FTA (Image Source: Patrika)

The UK government has announced that India is poised to reduce the average tariff on British products from 15% to approximately 3%. This move could be part of the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK. It is considered a significant step towards a comprehensive trade agreement between the two nations. The British government believes this change will significantly benefit UK exporters in the Indian market, making it easier for British companies to trade in India and fostering competitive pricing.

Both Countries Have Been Negotiating the FTA for a Considerable Time

This announcement comes as both countries have been engaged in protracted negotiations for the FTA. This deal aims to elevate trade between the two nations to unprecedented levels.

India May Implement This Change

India has traditionally imposed high tariffs on imports, but to strengthen trade ties with the UK, India may now implement this change. According to reports, this significant tariff reduction could encompass food products, alcohol, automobiles, and other sectors.

This Decision Could Boost Demand for British Goods in India

According to the UK government, this decision could increase the demand for British goods in India, creating a 'win-win' situation for both countries. Simultaneously, Indian industries could gain access to superior technological and product quality options.

No Official Confirmation from the Indian Government

There has been no official confirmation from the Indian government on this matter yet, but experts believe this decision would be a significant step towards improving the trade balance and attracting investment.

Updated on:

24 Jul 2025 04:20 pm

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 04:18 pm

English News / World / India to Slash Import Tariffs on British Goods: UK Government
