Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

India Unfazed by Trump's Threats: Jaishankar to Follow Doval's Visit to Russia

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Russia next week. Last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Russia.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Lavrov with Jaishankar
Lavrov with Jaishankar (Image: ANI)

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% base tariff and a further 25% additional tariff on India. Trump cited India's purchase of oil from Russia as the reason for these additional tariffs, deeming it inappropriate and urging India to cease such purchases. However, reports suggest that Trump's anger stems from India's failure to credit him for a ceasefire with Pakistan. Despite Trump's threats, India has made it clear that national interest is paramount and will continue purchasing oil from Russia at competitive prices. Trump's threats appear to be having no impact on India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Russia last week.

Indian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia Next Week

Following Doval's visit, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Russia next week. Reports indicate Jaishankar's visit is scheduled for 21 August.

Jaishankar's Russia Visit is Crucial

Amidst rising tensions with Trump, Jaishankar's visit to Russia holds significant importance. During his visit, Jaishankar will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss further strengthening bilateral relations. Furthermore, Jaishankar will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The objective of Jaishankar's visit is to further solidify the already strong India-Russia relationship.

A Strong Rebuttal to Trump

Following Doval's visit to Russia last week, Jaishankar's visit next week, and Putin's planned visit to India later this year to meet with PM Modi (the date of which is yet to be officially announced), serves as a strong response to Trump's threats. It demonstrates that his threats will not affect the India-Russia relationship.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 05:36 pm

English News / World / India Unfazed by Trump's Threats: Jaishankar to Follow Doval's Visit to Russia
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.