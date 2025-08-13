India Unfazed by Trump's Threats: Jaishankar to Follow Doval's Visit to Russia

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% base tariff and a further 25% additional tariff on India. Trump cited India's purchase of oil from Russia as the reason for these additional tariffs, deeming it inappropriate and urging India to cease such purchases. However, reports suggest that Trump's anger stems from India's failure to credit him for a ceasefire with Pakistan. Despite Trump's threats, India has made it clear that national interest is paramount and will continue purchasing oil from Russia at competitive prices. Trump's threats appear to be having no impact on India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Russia last week.