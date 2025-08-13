India Unfazed by Trump's Threats: Jaishankar to Follow Doval's Visit to Russia

United States President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% base tariff and a further 25% additional tariff on India. Trump cited India's purchase of oil from Russia as the reason for these additional tariffs, deeming it inappropriate and urging India to cease such purchases. However, reports suggest that Trump's anger stems from India's failure to credit him for a ceasefire with Pakistan. Despite Trump's threats, India has made it clear that national interest is paramount and will continue purchasing oil from Russia at competitive prices. Trump's threats appear to be having no impact on India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Russia last week.
Following Doval's visit, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Russia next week. Reports indicate Jaishankar's visit is scheduled for 21 August.
Amidst rising tensions with Trump, Jaishankar's visit to Russia holds significant importance. During his visit, Jaishankar will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss further strengthening bilateral relations. Furthermore, Jaishankar will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The objective of Jaishankar's visit is to further solidify the already strong India-Russia relationship.
Following Doval's visit to Russia last week, Jaishankar's visit next week, and Putin's planned visit to India later this year to meet with PM Modi (the date of which is yet to be officially announced), serves as a strong response to Trump's threats. It demonstrates that his threats will not affect the India-Russia relationship.