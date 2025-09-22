India, US Foreign Ministers to Meet Amid Tariff Tensions

The 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is currently underway in New York City, United States Of America. Commencing on 9 September, the session will conclude on 29 September. However, key discussions on important issues will take place during the meetings from 23-27 September. Heads of state from numerous countries have been invited to participate, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. However, PM Modi will not be attending; instead, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the UNGA.