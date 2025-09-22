Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

India, US Foreign Ministers to Meet Amid Tariff Tensions

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet with US Senator Marco Rubio today. This will be their first meeting following tensions between the two countries over tariff issues.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio
S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio (Photo - Jaishankar's social media)

The 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is currently underway in New York City, United States Of America. Commencing on 9 September, the session will conclude on 29 September. However, key discussions on important issues will take place during the meetings from 23-27 September. Heads of state from numerous countries have been invited to participate, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. However, PM Modi will not be attending; instead, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the UNGA.

India-US Foreign Ministers to Meet Today

Today, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet in New York. This will be the third meeting between the two foreign ministers, following previous encounters in January and July.

First Meeting Amidst Tariff Tensions

Recently, India and the US have been embroiled in a tariff dispute. This meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio will take place against this backdrop, and both nations will be closely watching its outcome.

First Meeting Amidst Tariff Tensions

Recently, India and the US have been embroiled in a tariff dispute. This meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio will take place against this backdrop, and both nations will be closely watching its outcome. Notably, the US has imposed a 50% tariff on India, comprising a 25% base tariff and a further 25% extra tariff due to India's purchase of oil from Russia.

Discussions on Improving Bilateral Relations Possible

Despite PM Modi and President Trump publicly portraying a friendly relationship and claiming excellent India-US ties, tensions between the two countries are evident. Therefore, the Jaishankar-Rubio meeting may include discussions on improving bilateral relations. It is noteworthy that India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is also currently in the US to negotiate a trade deal between the two countries.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 04:47 pm

English News / World / India, US Foreign Ministers to Meet Amid Tariff Tensions
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.