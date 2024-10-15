scriptIndia, US sign deal worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones | Latest News | Patrika News
world

India, US sign deal worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones

The deal between India and the US was signed in the presence of senior officials.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 02:31 pm

Patrika Desk

MQ-9B Predator drone

MQ-9B Predator drone

India and the US on Tuesday signed crore deals worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones for the three services and setting up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for them in the country.
The deal between India and the US was signed in the presence of senior officials, according to defence officials.

Last week, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the acquisition of 31 Predator drones. Of these 31 Predator drones, 15 will go to the Indian Navy, while the rest will be divided equally between the Air Force and the Army.
Speaking to ANI on Monday, defence officials said that the foreign military sales contract with the US government for 31 Predator drones and the MRO was scheduled to be signed on Tuesday. The American team of military and corporate officials are in town for signing these contracts, the officials said.
India has been discussing the deal with the US for many years but the final hurdles were cleared a few weeks ago at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting, as it had to be cleared before October 31 as the validity of the American proposal was till that time only.
India would be basing the drones at four possible locations including INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian military has acquired the drones from the US in a tri-services deal with the numbers decided by the forces after a scientific study. (ANI)

News / world / India, US sign deal worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

National News

The ancient Jain temples will be preserved, a three-day program will be organised from tomorrow

in 2 hours

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

Political

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

in 2 hours

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

Special

The eastern wind has changed the pace of winter, Shekhawati region is colder than Mount Abu

in 2 hours

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

Jobs

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

in 2 hours

Latest world

India, US sign deal worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones

world

India, US sign deal worth Rs 32,000 crore for buying 31 Predator drones

in 4 hours

Russian-Syrian Airstrike Wipes Out 30 Terrorists in Syria

Gulf

Russian-Syrian Airstrike Wipes Out 30 Terrorists in Syria

in 3 hours

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

Political

Trudeau’s Audacity and India’s Strong Response, 6 Canadian Diplomats Expelled, Recall High Commissioner

in 2 hours

‘Decision to expel Indian diplomats based on evidence, urge India to support investigation’: Canada’s Foreign Minister

world

‘Decision to expel Indian diplomats based on evidence, urge India to support investigation’: Canada’s Foreign Minister

11 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.