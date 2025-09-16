Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

India-US Trade Deal: Success Hinges on… GTRI Provides Key Update

The GTRI has revealed the biggest hurdle in the India-US trade deal. What is the whole story? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo - IANS)

The world is watching the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States of America. Since Donald Trump's second term as US President, both countries have been engaged in discussions for a trade deal. Despite several rounds of talks, a successful conclusion remains elusive, with disagreements persisting on several key issues. Meanwhile, the Global Trade Research Initiative – GTRI, a trade-focused think tank based in India, has offered a significant update on the matter.

“India-US Trade Deal Success Hinges On…”

Talks on an India-US trade deal are currently underway in Delhi, with Rajesh Agrawal representing India and Brendan Lynch representing the US. GTRI has highlighted the biggest challenge in reaching a trade deal between the two nations. According to GTRI, a breakthrough is unlikely until the US rescinds the additional 25% tariff imposed on India's purchase of Russian oil.

“The US is Eager, But…”

According to GTRI, the US appears eager to secure a trade deal with India. However, several officials within the Trump administration continue to make unhelpful remarks about India.

India Must Remain Firm

GTRI advises the Indian government to remain firm on agricultural and dairy issues. This is not merely a trade matter, but concerns the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

