India-US Trade Talks Postponed: Trump Administration Delays Sixth Round, 50% Tariffs Loom

India-US Trade Deal: The United States has dealt a significant blow to India. The Trump Administration has postponed the sixth round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement, which was scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 25 to 29 August. A US official stated that a potential reschedule of the visit will be released soon. Simultaneously, an additional 25% tariff will be imposed on India starting 27 August. The Trump administration announced this additional tariff in response to India's purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total tariff to 50%.