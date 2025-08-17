Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

India-US Trade Talks Postponed: Trump Administration Delays Sixth Round, 50% Tariffs Loom

A US official stated that a potential reschedule of the visit will be released soon. This postponement is expected to result in a total tariff of 50% on India.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

PM Modi and Donald Trump
Trade Deal (Image: ANI)

India-US Trade Deal: The United States has dealt a significant blow to India. The Trump Administration has postponed the sixth round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement, which was scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 25 to 29 August. A US official stated that a potential reschedule of the visit will be released soon. Simultaneously, an additional 25% tariff will be imposed on India starting 27 August. The Trump administration announced this additional tariff in response to India's purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total tariff to 50%.

Trump's Stance on the Trade Deal

A few days ago, in response to a question, US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on a trade deal with India would not proceed until the tariff issue is resolved. ANI asked President Trump about the 50% tariff imposed on India, inquiring if he expected trade talks to accelerate. He responded negatively, stating that talks would not resume until the issue is resolved.

US Objectives

The US aims to persuade India to open its agricultural and dairy sectors. However, the Modi government has made it clear that it will not compromise on the interests of its farmers. The influx of US agricultural and dairy products would negatively impact the income of Indian farmers.

India Prepared to Pay the Price for Farmers' Interests

PM Modi stated that India is prepared to go to any lengths to protect the interests of its farmers. India will not compromise on farmers' welfare, which is the country's top priority. He affirmed that India will not compromise the interests of farmers, fishermen, and livestock farmers. Modi added that he is prepared to pay the price to protect the interests of the farmers.

India-US Trade Volume

According to the Ministry of Commerce, between April and July 2025, India's exports to the US increased by 21.64% to $33.53 billion, while imports rose by 12.33% to $17.41 billion. India and the US aim to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Currently, bilateral trade between the two countries stands at $191 billion.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 10:52 am

English News / World / India-US Trade Talks Postponed: Trump Administration Delays Sixth Round, 50% Tariffs Loom
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Janmashtami 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

Bollywood

Health

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.