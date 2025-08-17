India-US Trade Talks Postponed: Trump Administration Delays Sixth Round, 50% Tariffs Loom

India-US Trade Deal: The United States has dealt a significant blow to India. The Trump Administration has postponed the sixth round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement, which was scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 25 to 29 August. A US official stated that a potential reschedule of the visit will be released soon. Simultaneously, an additional 25% tariff will be imposed on India starting 27 August. The Trump administration announced this additional tariff in response to India's purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total tariff to 50%.
A few days ago, in response to a question, US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on a trade deal with India would not proceed until the tariff issue is resolved. ANI asked President Trump about the 50% tariff imposed on India, inquiring if he expected trade talks to accelerate. He responded negatively, stating that talks would not resume until the issue is resolved.
The US aims to persuade India to open its agricultural and dairy sectors. However, the Modi government has made it clear that it will not compromise on the interests of its farmers. The influx of US agricultural and dairy products would negatively impact the income of Indian farmers.
PM Modi stated that India is prepared to go to any lengths to protect the interests of its farmers. India will not compromise on farmers' welfare, which is the country's top priority. He affirmed that India will not compromise the interests of farmers, fishermen, and livestock farmers. Modi added that he is prepared to pay the price to protect the interests of the farmers.
According to the Ministry of Commerce, between April and July 2025, India's exports to the US increased by 21.64% to $33.53 billion, while imports rose by 12.33% to $17.41 billion. India and the US aim to increase bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Currently, bilateral trade between the two countries stands at $191 billion.