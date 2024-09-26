India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

The White House has announced that India will host the next Quad summit in 2025. The decision was revealed in a joint statement issued after the recent Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware. The statement also mentioned that the next meeting of foreign ministers will take place in the United States in 2025, before the summit in India.
Quad is planning to hold investment discussions in the Indo-Pacific region, apart from the summit. The meeting will involve trade and industry ministers, as well as financial institution leaders.
Quad Summit 2024: What is Quad? How was it formed? What is the focus of this Quad Summit? Here's everything you need to know. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met for the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit. This year's summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, USA.
The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit was a 'farewell' summit for US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who are set to leave their respective offices soon. Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries - Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.
The Quad nations primarily focus on the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. According to the Australian government's website, Quad is "committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient."
"Quad's positive and practical agenda is focused on delivering results for the region, addressing the most pressing challenges, including health security, climate change, infrastructure, critical and emerging technologies, cyber security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security, and countering disinformation and terrorism."
Quad originated in December 2004 in response to the tsunami in the Indian Ocean. The four countries came together to provide humanitarian and disaster relief to the affected areas. It was formalized in 2007 by then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The group's first meeting took place in 2007 on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.