Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

FBI Director Kash Patel: Kash Patel originally hails from Gujarat, India. His full name is Kashyap Patel. He has played a significant role in investigating alleged ties with Russia.

BharatFeb 21, 2025 / 11:21 am

Patrika Desk

Kash Patel, an Indian-American, has assumed the directorship of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States. He officially signed the commission during a ceremony at the Oval Office.

Kash Patel is considered a close associate of President Donald Trump. Dan Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House and an aide to President Donald Trump, confirmed Patel’s appointment on Thursday. Sharing a post on the social media platform X, Scavino congratulated Kash Patel, the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He also included a link to Patel’s new X account: @FBIDirectorKash. Furthermore, he extended his congratulations in a Bollywood-style manner.

Bollywood-Style Welcome

Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video on his X social media account, dedicating a Bollywood song to Kash Patel.

Will Track Down Threats Worldwide

Immediately after his appointment, Kash Patel issued a strong warning via his social media account. Patel stated that those who intend to harm America and its people should consider this a warning; they will be tracked down anywhere in the world.
Patel stated that the FBI has a rich legacy, “from G-men to securing our nation in the wake of 9/11”. The American people want an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicisation of our justice system has eroded public trust. Patel said that his mission as director is clear: only good officers will remain in the police force.

Who is Kash Patel?

Kash Patel hails from Gujarat, India. His father immigrated to the United States in the 1970s. He was born in Garden City, New York, in 1980. He studied law at University College London, Faculty of Laws. He is an American lawyer and national security expert who has played a significant role in American politics and security policy. Previously, he served as the Senior Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council.
He came into prominence during Donald Trump’s first term. Patel has worked in the National Security Council and the Department of Defence. He was also a senior member of the Republican staff on the House Intelligence Committee, where he played a key role in investigating alleged ties with Russia. He was also a co-author of the ‘Nunes Memo’, which questioned the role of the FBI and the Department of Justice (DoJ) in the Russia investigation.

