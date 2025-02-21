Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

Bollywood-Style Welcome Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video on his X social media account, dedicating a Bollywood song to Kash Patel. Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel! pic.twitter.com/JsANV0s9cP — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 20, 2025 Will Track Down Threats Worldwide Immediately after his appointment, Kash Patel issued a strong warning via his social media account. Patel stated that those who intend to harm America and its people should consider this a warning; they will be tracked down anywhere in the world. Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video on his X social media account, dedicating a Bollywood song to Kash Patel.Immediately after his appointment, Kash Patel issued a strong warning via his social media account. Patel stated that those who intend to harm America and its people should consider this a warning; they will be tracked down anywhere in the world.

Patel stated that the FBI has a rich legacy, “from G-men to securing our nation in the wake of 9/11”. The American people want an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicisation of our justice system has eroded public trust. Patel said that his mission as director is clear: only good officers will remain in the police force.

Who is Kash Patel? Kash Patel hails from Gujarat, India. His father immigrated to the United States in the 1970s. He was born in Garden City, New York, in 1980. He studied law at University College London, Faculty of Laws. He is an American lawyer and national security expert who has played a significant role in American politics and security policy. Previously, he served as the Senior Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council.

He came into prominence during Donald Trump’s first term. Patel has worked in the National Security Council and the Department of Defence. He was also a senior member of the Republican staff on the House Intelligence Committee, where he played a key role in investigating alleged ties with Russia. He was also a co-author of the ‘Nunes Memo’, which questioned the role of the FBI and the Department of Justice (DoJ) in the Russia investigation.