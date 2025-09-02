Indian Army Arrives in US Amidst Trump's Tariff War

Trump tariff: Tensions continue between India and America over tariffs. The Trump administration has imposed a 50% tariff on India. India has clearly stated that it will not compromise its strategic autonomy. Meanwhile, the two countries have come together on the front of military exercises. The armies of India and America are about to conduct a significant joint military exercise in the United States. This exercise will involve both countries' armies practicing modern warfare, including the use and countermeasures of unmanned aerial systems.