Indian Army Arrives in US Amidst Trump's Tariff War

Trump tariff: Tensions continue between India and America over tariffs. The Trump administration has imposed a 50% tariff on India. India has clearly stated that it will not compromise its strategic autonomy. Meanwhile, the two countries have come together on the front of military exercises. The armies of India and America are about to conduct a significant joint military exercise in the United States. This exercise will involve both countries' armies practicing modern warfare, including the use and countermeasures of unmanned aerial systems.
An Indian military contingent has arrived in Alaska, USA, to participate in ‘Yudh Abhyas 2025’. According to the Ministry of Defence, a unit of the Indian Army has departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska. The exercise will run from the 1st to the 14th of September.
The Ministry of Defence states that this is the 21st edition of the joint military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas 2025’ between India and the United States. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian military contingent participating in this exercise comprises personnel selected from a battalion of the Madras Regiment.
From the US side, personnel and officers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats”, 11th Airborne Division of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team will participate. During the two-week exercise, soldiers will practice various strategic war games and skills. These include heliborne operations, the use of surveillance resources and unmanned aerial systems. The Indo-US joint military exercise will also include practice in rock craft and mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and battlefield medical assistance.
The integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems is also included in this exercise. In addition, specialist officers from both armies will discuss important topics through joint task forces. These topics include the operation of unmanned aerial systems and counter-unmanned aerial systems, information warfare, communication systems and logistics management. The exercise will conclude with jointly planned and executed strategic war games, with a special emphasis on live fire exercises, high-altitude combat scenarios and preparation for United Nations peacekeeping operations.
The main objective of ‘Yudh Abhyas 2025’ is to strengthen mutual cooperation and interoperability between the two armies and to make preparations for tackling multi-domain challenges more effective. It is noteworthy that India is currently also conducting an exercise in Egypt. This is a multilateral joint military exercise.
Various countries' armies are participating in this exercise, called ‘Bright Star 2025’, including an Indian military contingent. The ‘Bright Star’ exercise was jointly initiated by Egypt and the United States in 1980. It is considered the largest tri-service multilateral exercise in the West Asia and North Africa region.