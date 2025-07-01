Indian Degrees to Gain Recognition in This Country, Making Studies and Employment Easier

Simplified Immigration Process New Zealand has streamlined the immigration process for students and skilled professionals from nine countries, including India. Immigration New Zealand has expanded its ‘Qualifications Exempt from Assessment’ (LQE) list. Following this update, the foreign qualifications of individuals from these countries will be recognised without an ‘International Qualifications Assessment’.

Countries Included in the List ◙ India

◙ France

◙ Germany

◙ Italy

◙ Singapore

◙ South Korea

◙ Sri Lanka

◙ Sweden

◙ Switzerland Easier Study and Employment This New Zealand decision will simplify studying and working there. Under the new rules, degree holders from all the countries on the list, including India, will no longer need to undergo an International Qualifications Assessment when applying for categories such as the Skilled Migrant Category, Green List, and Accredited Employer Work Visa. Indian workers are expected to benefit the most, as most of them hold degrees from India. Notably, New Zealand aims to attract a larger number of Indian students.