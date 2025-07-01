scriptIndian Degrees to Gain Recognition in This Country, Making Studies and Employment Easier | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Indian Degrees to Gain Recognition in This Country, Making Studies and Employment Easier

India’s degrees are about to receive recognition in a new country, making both studying and working there significantly easier. Which country is it? Let’s find out.

BharatJul 01, 2025 / 11:29 am

Patrika Desk

Indian degrees holders in New Zealand

Indian degrees holders in New Zealand (Representational Photo)

Indians frequently travel to various countries worldwide for education and employment. One nation has now simplified this process by recognising Indian degrees. The question naturally arises: which country now recognises Indian degrees? The answer is New Zealand.

Simplified Immigration Process

New Zealand has streamlined the immigration process for students and skilled professionals from nine countries, including India. Immigration New Zealand has expanded its ‘Qualifications Exempt from Assessment’ (LQE) list. Following this update, the foreign qualifications of individuals from these countries will be recognised without an ‘International Qualifications Assessment’.

Countries Included in the List

India
France
Germany
Italy
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Sweden
Switzerland

Easier Study and Employment

This New Zealand decision will simplify studying and working there. Under the new rules, degree holders from all the countries on the list, including India, will no longer need to undergo an International Qualifications Assessment when applying for categories such as the Skilled Migrant Category, Green List, and Accredited Employer Work Visa. Indian workers are expected to benefit the most, as most of them hold degrees from India. Notably, New Zealand aims to attract a larger number of Indian students.

