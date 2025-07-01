Indian Degrees to Gain Recognition in This Country, Making Studies and Employment Easier

Simplified Immigration ProcessNew Zealand has streamlined the immigration process for students and skilled professionals from nine countries, including India. Immigration New Zealand has expanded its ‘Qualifications Exempt from Assessment’ (LQE) list. Following this update, the foreign qualifications of individuals from these countries will be recognised without an ‘International Qualifications Assessment’.
Countries Included in the List◙ India
◙ France
◙ Germany
◙ Italy
◙ Singapore
◙ South Korea
◙ Sri Lanka
◙ Sweden
◙ Switzerland