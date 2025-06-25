Indian Munda Makes Waves in Canada, University Launches Course on Diljit Dosanjh

Announcement During NXNE The course was announced at the Billboard Summit during NXNE in Toronto, attended by several prominent figures from the music and media industry. Speaking to Billboard Canada, Dr. Charly Wall-Andrews, the TMU assistant professor leading the course, stated, “Diljit Dosanjh is a fantastic example of the intersection of culture, identity, and the global music business. His success demonstrates the wide-ranging cultural and economic impact of Punjabi music on a global scale.” The course will provide students with an opportunity to understand how regional music influences global pop culture, connects diaspora communities, and boosts the creative economy.

Diljit Dosanjh Starrer ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Mired in Controversy Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ has been embroiled in controversy even before its release. The controversy stems from the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Amir in the film. The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi Sangh in Maharashtra has demanded a ban on the film’s release, citing the presence of Pakistani artists.

Demand to Withhold Censor Certificate In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi Sangh stated, “We strongly oppose the inclusion of any Pakistani artist in Indian cinema. The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Sangh demands that ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ not be given a censor certificate. This is not just a political issue; it is also linked to national sentiment and the dignity of our country.”