Indian Munda Makes Waves in Canada, University Launches Course on Diljit Dosanjh

BharatJun 25, 2025 / 09:49 am

Patrika Desk

Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has not only made a global mark through his singing and acting but has now also received academic recognition for his art and influence. Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in Canada has announced a special course on Diljit Dosanjh as part of its ‘The Creative School’, commencing in 2026. This course will delve into Diljit’s music, cultural heritage, and his impact on the diaspora community.

Announcement During NXNE

The course was announced at the Billboard Summit during NXNE in Toronto, attended by several prominent figures from the music and media industry. Speaking to Billboard Canada, Dr. Charly Wall-Andrews, the TMU assistant professor leading the course, stated, “Diljit Dosanjh is a fantastic example of the intersection of culture, identity, and the global music business. His success demonstrates the wide-ranging cultural and economic impact of Punjabi music on a global scale.” The course will provide students with an opportunity to understand how regional music influences global pop culture, connects diaspora communities, and boosts the creative economy.

Diljit Dosanjh Starrer ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Mired in Controversy

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ has been embroiled in controversy even before its release. The controversy stems from the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Amir in the film. The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi Sangh in Maharashtra has demanded a ban on the film’s release, citing the presence of Pakistani artists.

Demand to Withhold Censor Certificate

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi Sangh stated, “We strongly oppose the inclusion of any Pakistani artist in Indian cinema. The BJP Chitrapat Kamgar Sangh demands that ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ not be given a censor certificate. This is not just a political issue; it is also linked to national sentiment and the dignity of our country.”

Diljit to Appear in ‘Border 2’

Diljit Dosanjh recently completed filming for ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ and has now begun shooting for his new film, ‘Border 2’. The third shooting schedule is underway at the National Defence Academy in Pune. Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the fun moments from the shoot with his fans. He shared a BTS video from the film’s set on Instagram. The most entertaining part of this post is that Diljit is seen giving an English commentary. His words and style have made the video special.

