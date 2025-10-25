Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indian Nurse Jailed for 14 Months and Given Two Strokes of the Cane in Singapore Hospital

A 32-year-old Indian nurse in Singapore has been sentenced to 14 months in jail and given two strokes of the cane. What is the full story? Let's take a look.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 25, 2025

Behind bars

Indian nurse jailed for molesting male visitor in Singapore (Photo: Patrika)

An Indian-origin male nurse, Elipe Siva Nagu, working at Raffles Hospital in Singapore, has been accused of molesting a visitor at the hospital. On Friday, the court found the 34-year-old Nagu guilty in this case. Nagu has been sentenced to 14 months in jail and two strokes of the cane.

What is the full story?

This incident occurred in June this year when the victim visited the hospital to see his grandfather. The victim's grandfather was undergoing treatment in a ward at Raffles Hospital, located on North Bridge Road. After going to the toilet, when the victim went to wash his hands, Nagu molested him. The victim was shocked by this incident, as he did not expect anything like this to happen. He quietly left the toilet and went to his grandfather's ward.

Nagu Arrested Just Two Days After Complaint

The victim lodged a complaint of molestation on June 21. The police arrested Nagu just two days later. Following this incident, the hospital immediately suspended Nagu and removed him from nursing duty.

Molestation Cases Are Taken Very Seriously in Singapore

Molestation cases are taken very seriously in Singapore. For this reason, offenders are sentenced to jail. Caning is also a common punishment for such cases in Singapore, which is why it is given along with a jail sentence.

Published on:

25 Oct 2025 11:32 am

Indian Nurse Jailed for 14 Months and Given Two Strokes of the Cane in Singapore Hospital

