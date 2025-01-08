Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM

Who is Anita Anand 57-year-old Anita Anand was born on 20 May 1967 in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada. Her parents, Sundaram Vivek Anand (deceased) and Saroj Daulat Ram (deceased) were both doctors; her father was from Tamil Nadu and her mother from Punjab. Anand first became a Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019, representing the Liberal Party. In the Trudeau government, she held the portfolios of Public Services and Procurement, National Defence, and chaired the Treasury Board. Since 2024, she has been responsible for the Ministries of Transport and Internal Trade.

National Caucus Meeting May Reach Consensus The decision on Canada's next Prime Minister is pending. A National Caucus Meeting of the Liberal Party of Canada is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 January. There is a strong expectation that Anita Anand will be chosen at this meeting.