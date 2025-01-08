Indian-Origin Anita Anand Frontrunner for Canadian PM
Canada’s Next PM: Following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, who will be Canada’s next Prime Minister? The answer might surprise you, as a woman of Indian origin is currently leading the race for the top job.
Canada is currently experiencing political upheaval. Justin Trudeau has resigned not only as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada but also as Prime Minister. Canada now requires a new Prime Minister.
Who will be Canada’s next Prime Minister?
With elections scheduled for October, Canada needs a new PM in the interim. Speculation is rife about Trudeau’s successor. Surprisingly, a woman of Indian origin is a frontrunner: Anita Anand. However, until the Liberal Party formally decides, Trudeau will remain acting Prime Minister.
Who is Anita Anand
57-year-old Anita Anand was born on 20 May 1967 in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada. Her parents, Sundaram Vivek Anand (deceased) and Saroj Daulat Ram (deceased) were both doctors; her father was from Tamil Nadu and her mother from Punjab. Anand first became a Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019, representing the Liberal Party. In the Trudeau government, she held the portfolios of Public Services and Procurement, National Defence, and chaired the Treasury Board. Since 2024, she has been responsible for the Ministries of Transport and Internal Trade.
National Caucus Meeting May Reach Consensus
The decision on Canada’s next Prime Minister is pending. A National Caucus Meeting of the Liberal Party of Canada is scheduled for Wednesday, 8 January. There is a strong expectation that Anita Anand will be chosen at this meeting.
