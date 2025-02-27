Indian student in coma after US accident; father pleads for urgent visa, ministry contacts US

Father Pleads for Visa Ms Shinde’s roommates informed her parents about the accident on February 16th. Her family resides in Satara, Maharashtra, and since receiving the news, her father has been pleading for a visa to travel to the US so he can be with his daughter during this difficult time.

Supriya Sule Appeals for Assistance NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule (Supriya Sule) has also appealed for help for Neelam’s family. Ms Sule stated that Neelam’s father, Tanaji Shinde, has applied for a visa to urgently reach his daughter’s side for the medical emergency. She has appealed on social media to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ help mission, and the Indian Embassy in the US to assist Neelam’s father.