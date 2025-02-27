Indian student in coma after US accident; father pleads for urgent visa, ministry contacts US

scriptIndian student in coma after US accident; father pleads for urgent visa, ministry contacts US | Latest News | Patrika News
An Indian student in America is currently fighting for her life. Neelam Shinde, a student, has been in a coma for the past few days following a road accident. Her father, who resides in India, has appealed for a visa.

Feb 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

A woman from India is currently battling for her life in a US hospital. The 35-year-old, Neelam Shinde, has been in a coma for the past few days following a road accident. Ms Shinde has been studying in California, USA, for the past four years and is currently in her final year. On February 14th, she was involved in a road accident. According to reports, a car hit her, after which the police admitted her to hospital. She sustained serious injuries, including multiple fractures, and is currently in a coma.

Father Pleads for Visa

Ms Shinde’s roommates informed her parents about the accident on February 16th. Her family resides in Satara, Maharashtra, and since receiving the news, her father has been pleading for a visa to travel to the US so he can be with his daughter during this difficult time.

Supriya Sule Appeals for Assistance

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule (Supriya Sule) has also appealed for help for Neelam’s family. Ms Sule stated that Neelam’s father, Tanaji Shinde, has applied for a visa to urgently reach his daughter’s side for the medical emergency. She has appealed on social media to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ help mission, and the Indian Embassy in the US to assist Neelam’s father.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs Contacts US

Sources indicate that the US Department of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has contacted the US regarding this matter. The department has informed the US about the situation and appealed for assistance to Neelam’s family.

Police Launch Investigation

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The driver of the car that hit Ms Shinde has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

