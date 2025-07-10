Indian Student Pilot Dies in Canada Plane Crash

Canada Mid-air Crash: A tragic plane crash in Manitoba, Canada, claimed the life of Indian-origin student pilot Shreehari Sukesh. The accident occurred on Tuesday near Steinbach, close to the Harv's Air Pilot School runway, when two training aircraft collided mid-air. The Consulate General of India in Toronto confirmed the incident and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.
According to reports, the accident involved two training aircraft from Harv's Air Pilot School. Both planes were on training flights when they collided mid-air. Shreehari Sukesh, a promising student pilot, lost his life in the crash. Another student pilot involved in the accident also perished. Canadian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, exploring potential causes such as technical malfunction, pilot error, or other factors.
The Consulate General of India in Toronto issued an official statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of young Indian student pilot Shreehari Sukesh in a mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba. We are in contact with his family and are providing all possible assistance during this difficult time.”
Shreehari Sukesh was an aspiring pilot undergoing flight training in Canada. His death is a devastating blow to his family and friends. Social media is filled with tributes, with many praising his hard work and dreams.
Canadian aviation authorities and local police are investigating the black box and other evidence to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary information suggests the cause of the collision remains unclear, but weather conditions and training procedures are under review.
This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the Indian community and the aviation training sector. The Indian consulate is actively working to provide support and condolences to Shreehari’s family.