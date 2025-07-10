10 July 2025,

Thursday

World

Indian Student Pilot Dies in Canada Plane Crash

The Toronto-based Indian consulate confirmed that Srihari Sukesh, an Indian student pilot, died in a recent accident in Canada.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Canada Plane Accident (X handle Shreehari Sukesh)

Canada Mid-air Crash: A tragic plane crash in Manitoba, Canada, claimed the life of Indian-origin student pilot Shreehari Sukesh. The accident occurred on Tuesday near Steinbach, close to the Harv's Air Pilot School runway, when two training aircraft collided mid-air. The Consulate General of India in Toronto confirmed the incident and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Training Aircraft Collision

According to reports, the accident involved two training aircraft from Harv's Air Pilot School. Both planes were on training flights when they collided mid-air. Shreehari Sukesh, a promising student pilot, lost his life in the crash. Another student pilot involved in the accident also perished. Canadian authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, exploring potential causes such as technical malfunction, pilot error, or other factors.

Statement from the Indian Consulate

The Consulate General of India in Toronto issued an official statement saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of young Indian student pilot Shreehari Sukesh in a mid-air collision near Steinbach, Manitoba. We are in contact with his family and are providing all possible assistance during this difficult time.”

Who was Shreehari Sukesh?

Shreehari Sukesh was an aspiring pilot undergoing flight training in Canada. His death is a devastating blow to his family and friends. Social media is filled with tributes, with many praising his hard work and dreams.

Investigation and Further Proceedings

Canadian aviation authorities and local police are investigating the black box and other evidence to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary information suggests the cause of the collision remains unclear, but weather conditions and training procedures are under review.

Grief and Condolences

This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the Indian community and the aviation training sector. The Indian consulate is actively working to provide support and condolences to Shreehari’s family.

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 04:24 pm

English News / World / Indian Student Pilot Dies in Canada Plane Crash
