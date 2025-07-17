17 July 2025,

Thursday

Indian Woman Held in US Theft Case; Embassy Issues Warning

An Indian woman has been detained in Illinois, USA, for allegedly stealing approximately $1,300 (approximately ₹100,000) worth of merchandise from a Target store.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Woman held in theft case (Image Source: Patrika)

An Indian woman has been accused of theft amounting to hundreds of thousands of rupees in the United States. The woman was reportedly apprehended stealing approximately $1,300 (approximately ₹100,000) worth of merchandise from a Target store in Illinois. Following the incident, police detained her at the scene. In response, the US Embassy issued a specific warning to foreign nationals residing in the country, particularly Indians. The warning clarified that such actions could lead to visa cancellation.

US Embassy Shares Post on X

The US Embassy shared a post on X, stating: "Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States will not only get you into legal trouble — it could also lead to your visa being revoked and you becoming ineligible for a US visa in the future. The United States values law and order and expects all visitors to abide by all US laws."

Woman Remains in Store for Seven Hours

Reports indicate that the woman, named Avlani, remained inside the store for approximately seven hours. As she attempted to leave without paying for the items in her cart, store security staff alerted the police. Upon arrival, police apprehended Avlani. Following her arrest, she repeatedly claimed she intended to pay for the merchandise.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The case is under investigation, and authorities have not yet released further details about the woman. The incident was recorded on police bodycam footage and has rapidly spread across social media. This video has sparked concerns about the impact on the image of Indians living and travelling abroad. Some suggest the incident may have resulted from cultural misunderstandings or the woman's unfamiliarity with store regulations.

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 05:10 pm

English News / World / Indian Woman Held in US Theft Case; Embassy Issues Warning
