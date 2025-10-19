India's AI Dream to Shine: Ambassador Kwatra Unveils Plans in the US, Announces Grand 2026 Summit!

AI Impact Summit (Image: ANI)
AI Impact Summit: India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, highlighted India's AI priorities and goals, informing participants about the AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held in India next February. The Indian Ambassador participated in a roundtable conference organised at the Atlantic Council: "AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments". Ambassador Kwatra, in a post on X, said, "Participated in a roundtable: 'AI Sprinters: AI Works for Governments' at @AtlanticCouncil." Kwatra focused on the Government of India's AI priorities and goals, the India AI Mission, development, diffusion and adoption across the entire AI ecosystem and its verticals, including computing, talent and skill training, AI infrastructure, data, use cases and solutions.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) stated in an official statement that, being organised by a Global South nation for the first time, the AI Impact Summit is guided by the principles or formulas of people, planet, and progress. It further explained that discussions at the summit will revolve around seven thematic tracks – human capital, inclusion, safe and trusted AI, resilience, science, democratisation of AI resources, and societal well-being, with an emphasis on how AI can be an impactful force for citizens, communities, and the planet.
According to MeitY, the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will include several key initiatives, including the AI Pitch Fest (UDAAN), which will showcase innovative AI startups from around the world and high-potential ventures from India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 hubs, with a special focus on women leaders and differently-abled changemakers.
Global innovation challenges for youth, women, and other participants; a Research Symposium – a one-day interdisciplinary gathering to showcase a cutting-edge AI research platform, bringing together leading researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and the broader international community to present pioneering work on the impact of AI, exchange methodologies and evidence, and build collaborations; and an AI Expo for Responsible Intelligence featuring 300+ exhibitors from India and 30+ countries with 10+ thematic pavilions. (ANI)
