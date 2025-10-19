India's AI Dream to Shine: Ambassador Kwatra Unveils Plans in the US, Announces Grand 2026 Summit!

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) stated in an official statement that, being organised by a Global South nation for the first time, the AI Impact Summit is guided by the principles or formulas of people, planet, and progress. It further explained that discussions at the summit will revolve around seven thematic tracks – human capital, inclusion, safe and trusted AI, resilience, science, democratisation of AI resources, and societal well-being, with an emphasis on how AI can be an impactful force for citizens, communities, and the planet.