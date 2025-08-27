India's Exports Hardest Hit by US Tariffs: Millions of Jobs at Risk

India has faced a significant blow to its exports to the US, with America imposing a hefty 50% tariff on two-thirds of Indian exports. This substantial increase, doubling the existing 25% rate, has sent shockwaves through Indian industries. The India-US Trade Tariff Impact is particularly felt in labour-intensive sectors. India exports approximately ₹8.96 lakh crore worth of textiles and garments to the US annually. Now, these face tariffs as high as 63.9%, potentially impacting clusters in cities like Tirupur, Noida, Ludhiana, and Jaipur. Experts suggest that this reduction in India's competitiveness could benefit countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, jeopardizing millions of jobs and weakening India's global standing.