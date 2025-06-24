India's NSA Doval Meets Chinese Foreign Minister; Defence Minister Rajnath to Follow

Briefing on the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that India and China reviewed recent progress and emphasised strengthening civil relations. Previously, in December 2024, Doval and Wang had met in Beijing. This meeting resulted in six agreements on issues such as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, trans-border river cooperation, and Nathu La trade.

Rajnath Singh to Visit China Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh) will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China, from 25 to 27 June. This will be the Defence Minister’s first visit to China since the Galwan clash (2020), and it could mark a new turn in India-China relations (India-China relation).

Discussions on Regional Cooperation, Counter-Terrorism, and Enhanced Connectivity The SCO meeting will be attended by defence ministers from ten countries, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Discussions will focus on regional security cooperation, counter-terrorism measures, and enhancing connectivity.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh may also hold bilateral talks with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov. He may also meet with defence ministers from Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. No bilateral meeting with Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is planned. India has made it clear that no such talks are possible due to Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism.