India's Participation in Russia-Belarus Military Drills Could Raise US Tensions

India recently participated in a joint military exercise with Russia and Belarus. The country's Ministry of Defence has also confirmed this participation. This move by India could increase tensions with the United States.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

India joins Russia-Belarus military drills
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills (Photo - ANI)

India recently participated in joint military exercises with Russia and Belarus. Indian soldiers took part in the five-day ‘Zapad 2025’ military exercises, which concluded on Tuesday. This was confirmed by both the Indian Ministry of Defence and Russian media agencies. India’s strong relationship with Russia is well-known, and similarly, India enjoys good relations with Belarus. These strong bilateral ties prompted India’s participation in ‘Zapad 2025’.

Number of Indian Soldiers Participating

The Indian Ministry of Defence reported that 65 soldiers from the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army participated in the Russia-Belarus military exercises. Approximately 100,000 soldiers participated in the five-day ‘Zapad 2025’ exercises, held across 41 training centres in Russia and Belarus. The exercises involved 333 fighter jets and 247 navy ships, including submarines.

Objective of ‘Zapad 2025’

This large-scale military exercise by Russia and Belarus aimed to test their combat readiness and defence capabilities. ‘Zapad 2025’ was also organised to strengthen their defence partnership against NATO countries and to prepare for potential conflicts.

Potential for Increased US Tension

The large-scale ‘Zapad 2025’ military exercises by Russia and Belarus were closely watched by the United States of America (USA) and other NATO member states. These countries are already preoccupied with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and have been unable to bring it to an end despite considerable efforts. There have been recent disagreements between India and the USA regarding tariffs. However, US President Donald Trump is now attempting to repair relations with India. India’s participation in ‘Zapad 2025’, however, could increase tensions with the USA.

Participation of Other Countries

Besides India, Iran, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Niger, and Tajikistan actively participated in ‘Zapad 2025’. Observers from China, Cambodia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Serbia, Thailand, the UAE, and Uzbekistan also attended the exercises. For the first time, US military officials were invited and observed ‘Zapad 2025’ on Monday.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 11:59 am

English News / World / India's Participation in Russia-Belarus Military Drills Could Raise US Tensions
