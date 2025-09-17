India's Participation in Russia-Belarus Military Drills Could Raise US Tensions

The large-scale ‘Zapad 2025’ military exercises by Russia and Belarus were closely watched by the United States of America (USA) and other NATO member states. These countries are already preoccupied with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and have been unable to bring it to an end despite considerable efforts. There have been recent disagreements between India and the USA regarding tariffs. However, US President Donald Trump is now attempting to repair relations with India. India’s participation in ‘Zapad 2025’, however, could increase tensions with the USA.