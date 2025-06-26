India's Stance on Terrorism Leads to SCO 2025 Document Rejection

India refuses to sign SCO document that did not mention Pahalgam terror attacks but had Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/iC3i1d4XOM — Apurva Bhardwaj (@apurvatweetss) June 26, 2025 India Rejects Pakistan’s Accusations India has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations of its involvement in Balochistan, urging Islamabad to introspect and cease supporting terrorism instead of making baseless allegations. India has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations of its involvement in Balochistan, urging Islamabad to introspect and cease supporting terrorism instead of making baseless allegations.

Document Only Mentioned Events in Pakistan A Defence Ministry source stated, “India is not satisfied with the language of the joint document. It did not mention the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but it did mention events in Pakistan. Therefore, India refused to sign the joint declaration, and there is no joint communiqué.”

Discussion on Regional and International Security Issues Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Qingdao, China, attending the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting. The summit includes member states, including Russia, Pakistan, and China, to discuss issues related to regional and international security. Established in 2001, the SCO aims to promote regional stability through cooperation. It currently comprises ten member states – Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Call for Unity to Eliminate Terrorism Addressing the summit, Singh called upon SCO members to unite to eliminate terrorism for collective security and safety. He highlighted that the region’s biggest challenges stem from a lack of peace, security, and trust, with extremism, insurgency, and terrorism being root causes.

Decisive Action Needed to Tackle These Challenges Singh stated, “Peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the hands of non-state actors and terrorist groups. Decisive action is required to address these challenges. Those who sponsor, nurture, and use terrorism for their narrow and selfish objectives must face the consequences.”

No Room for Such Double Standards He indirectly criticised Pakistan, stating that some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide sanctuary to terrorists. There should be no room for such double standards. The SCO should not hesitate to call out such nations.

India Exercised its Right to Prevent Attacks Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh stated that India has exercised its right to defend against terrorism and prevent cross-border attacks. He said, “During the Pahalgam terror attack, victims were shot based on their religious identity. The Resistance Front, a proxy of the UN-designated terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. The pattern of the Pahalgam attack matches previous LeT terrorist attacks in India.”

India Shows Terrorist Hubs are No Longer Safe India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism has been demonstrated through its actions, including our right to self-defence against terrorism. We have shown that terrorist hubs are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them.

SCO Members Should Condemn this Evil: India He stressed the need to apprehend and bring to justice the perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorism. He termed every act of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable. He said SCO members should unequivocally condemn this evil.

India’s Decision Sparks Discussion in Diplomatic Circles India’s firm stance has been lauded by international diplomatic and defence experts as a “bold and precise move”. Analysts say India is no longer compromising on its national security interests. Many defence analysts also stated that this move directly challenges the growing dominance of China and Pakistan.

Will India’s Position Within the SCO Change? Following India’s stance, it will be crucial to observe whether other SCO members – particularly Russia, Iran, and Central Asian countries – stand with India. Furthermore, India’s future participation and stance in upcoming summits could shape the SCO’s direction. This issue may also arise in future forums like the G20 and BRICS.

Why Was Pahalgam Omitted from the Document? A major question in this controversy is why the Pahalgam terror attack was ignored in the document while attempting to corner India by mentioning Balochistan. Sources believe this could be part of a joint strategy between China and Pakistan. Chinese influence was evident in finalising the document, leading to India’s objections being ignored.