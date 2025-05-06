scriptIndonesia Bus Crash Kills 12, Injures 23 | Latest News | Patrika News
Indonesia Bus Crash Kills 12, Injures 23

Twelve people lost their lives in a horrific bus accident in Indonesia today.

May 06, 2025 / 04:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Road accidents occur frequently worldwide, and their incidence shows no sign of decreasing. Road safety is paramount globally, yet lapses in safety measures often lead to accidents. Every year, numerous fatalities and even more injuries result from road accidents. On Tuesday, 6 May, another such accident occurred in Padang Panjang city, West Sumatra province, Indonesia. A passenger bus overturned, resulting in casualties.

12 Fatalities

Twelve people, including women and children, died in the bus accident in Padang Panjang city, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, this morning. Some perished at the scene, while others succumbed to their injuries en route to or at the hospital.

23 Injured

Twenty-three people sustained injuries in the bus accident. They have been admitted to two different hospitals for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Cause of the Accident

Reports indicate the passenger bus was travelling at a high speed when its brakes failed. Unable to brake on a turn, the bus overturned and collided with a house fence, resulting in the accident. Local police have launched an investigation.

