Indonesia Bus Crash Kills 12, Injures 23

12 Fatalities Twelve people, including women and children, died in the bus accident in Padang Panjang city, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, this morning. Some perished at the scene, while others succumbed to their injuries en route to or at the hospital.

23 Injured Twenty-three people sustained injuries in the bus accident. They have been admitted to two different hospitals for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition. Kecelakaan lalu lintas yang melibatkan bus Antar Lintas Sumatera (ALS) terjadi di persimpangan dekat Terminal Padang Panjang saat perjalanan dari Medan menuju Padang, Selasa (6/5/2025) pukul 09.00 WIB. Bus tersebut menabrak sejumlah pengguna jalan dan terguling ke kiri, menimpa… pic.twitter.com/PNkB6Sc8US — Narasi Newsroom (@NarasiNewsroom) May 6, 2025 Cause of the Accident Reports indicate the passenger bus was travelling at a high speed when its brakes failed. Unable to brake on a turn, the bus overturned and collided with a house fence, resulting in the accident. Local police have launched an investigation.