Indonesia: Islamic School Building Collapses, At Least 65 Students Trapped Under Debris, One Dead

School building collapses in Indonesia: At least 65 students are feared to be trapped under the debris after an under-construction building of an Islamic school collapsed in Indonesia. The incident occurred at a school located on Java, Indonesia's main island. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), "at least one student has died in this tragic incident, while dozens of others are reported to be injured. It is feared that 65 students may still be trapped under the debris, and rescue teams have been engaged in search operations throughout the night."