Indonesia: Islamic School Building Collapses, At Least 65 Students Trapped Under Debris, One Dead

Under-construction building of an Islamic school collapses in Indonesia (Photo – ANI)
School building collapses in Indonesia: At least 65 students are feared to be trapped under the debris after an under-construction building of an Islamic school collapsed in Indonesia. The incident occurred at a school located on Java, Indonesia's main island. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), "at least one student has died in this tragic incident, while dozens of others are reported to be injured. It is feared that 65 students may still be trapped under the debris, and rescue teams have been engaged in search operations throughout the night."
An eyewitness, quoted by the state news agency Antara, said that the incident happened when students had gathered in the prayer room to offer the afternoon prayer. Suddenly, the building collapsed with a loud crash, causing panic. East Java police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast said in an AFP report, "Our teams immediately reached the spot after the incident and safely rescued more than 79 students. According to information from the hospital, the death of one person has been confirmed."
Spokesperson Jules further stated that officials are still trying to ascertain the total number of people present at the scene. He said, "We are actively in contact with the school administration and concerned parties to clarify how many students are trapped or could be trapped under the debris." Rescue operations involve teams from the police, military, and the Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), who are still pulling out injured students after eight hours.
Abdus Salam Mujib, one of the school's principals, said that the building was already three storeys high, and the plan was to add four more floors and a flat roof. He revealed, "The building collapsed when labourers were pouring concrete for the third floor." Disturbingly, the upper floors were being used as classrooms and a dormitory, while the lower floor was active as a prayer room. Experts believe that poor quality construction materials or unauthorised expansion could be the cause of this accident.
This incident has occurred at a very sensitive time, as just a few days ago, three people died and dozens were injured when a building collapsed during a prayer event in West Java. According to an AFP report, these incidents have raised serious questions about building safety standards and construction regulations in Indonesia.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending