Iran denies US claims of planned attacks on American bases

Baghaei said that the objective of the Iranian military is solely to defend its country. The Iranian army is focused on strengthening its country's sovereignty and defence capabilities. However, Baghaei also issued a clear warning that if the US takes any military action against Iran, Iran will not remain silent and will give a strong response to America. According to Baghaei, the US has been threatening Iran for a long time, but Iran has no intention of starting a war. Iran always adopts a defensive policy, but will not shy away from responding to any attack.