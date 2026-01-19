Iran denies US claims of planned attacks on American bases

Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)
Tensions between the United States of America and Iran have not completely subsided. Until some time ago, US President Donald Trump was determined to take military action against Iran, but now his stance has changed. Meanwhile, the US Department of State recently made a big claim about Iran, stating that Iran is planning to attack American military bases in West Asia. Now, Iran has responded to this matter.
Iran has completely rejected this claim by the United States. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei stated that the US is making false accusations against Iran. This is part of America's old policy, aimed at increasing tension in West Asia. Baghaei made it clear that his country's military has no intention of attacking American bases.
Baghaei said that the objective of the Iranian military is solely to defend its country. The Iranian army is focused on strengthening its country's sovereignty and defence capabilities. However, Baghaei also issued a clear warning that if the US takes any military action against Iran, Iran will not remain silent and will give a strong response to America. According to Baghaei, the US has been threatening Iran for a long time, but Iran has no intention of starting a war. Iran always adopts a defensive policy, but will not shy away from responding to any attack.
