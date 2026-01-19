19 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Iran denies US claims of planned attacks on American bases

The US Department of State recently claimed that Iran could attack its military bases in West Asia. Iran has rejected this claim by the US.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump

Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

Tensions between the United States of America and Iran have not completely subsided. Until some time ago, US President Donald Trump was determined to take military action against Iran, but now his stance has changed. Meanwhile, the US Department of State recently made a big claim about Iran, stating that Iran is planning to attack American military bases in West Asia. Now, Iran has responded to this matter.

Iran Rejects US Claim

Iran has completely rejected this claim by the United States. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei stated that the US is making false accusations against Iran. This is part of America's old policy, aimed at increasing tension in West Asia. Baghaei made it clear that his country's military has no intention of attacking American bases.

Iranian Military's Objective is to Defend the Country

Baghaei said that the objective of the Iranian military is solely to defend its country. The Iranian army is focused on strengthening its country's sovereignty and defence capabilities. However, Baghaei also issued a clear warning that if the US takes any military action against Iran, Iran will not remain silent and will give a strong response to America. According to Baghaei, the US has been threatening Iran for a long time, but Iran has no intention of starting a war. Iran always adopts a defensive policy, but will not shy away from responding to any attack.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 12:06 pm

News / World / Iran denies US claims of planned attacks on American bases

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Death Toll Rises to 10 in Pakistan Shopping Mall Fire, Over 60 Still Missing After 24 Hours

Mall fire in Pakistan
World

Colombia: Violent clashes leave 27 dead

World

Two High-Speed Trains Collide in Spain, Killing 21 and Injuring Over 100

Spain train accident
World

Robot vs Train: Delivery Robot Smashed by Train on Tracks

Robot vs Train
World

Karachi's Gul Plaza Shopping Mall Engulfed in Massive Fire, Six Dead Amidst Rescue Challenges

Pakistan Karachi mall fire
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.