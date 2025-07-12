12 July 2025,

Iran Evacuates Over 500,000 Afghan Citizens in 16 Days

A large number of Afghan citizens are being expelled from Iran. What is the whole story? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Afghans deported from Iran
Afghans deported from Iran (Photo - Human Rights Watch)

Sixteen days have passed since the conclusion of a 12-day war between Israel and Iran. While Israel suffered losses, Iran incurred significantly greater damage. Iranian casualties and property damage resulted from Israeli attacks. Several Iranian nuclear and military sites sustained considerable damage from both Israeli and American bombing raids. Following the war's end, Iran has not only resumed its nuclear program but has also initiated actions against its own citizens.

Iran Deporting Afghan Citizens

The deportation of Afghan citizens from Iran commenced after the war's conclusion. In just 16 days, Iran has expelled over 500,000 Afghan nationals.

Over 30,000 Afghan Citizens Deported Daily

Between 24 June and 9 July, Iran deported over 500,000 Afghan citizens. Iranian authorities expelled an average of more than 30,000 Afghan nationals daily.

Reasons Behind the Decision

Following the war with Israel, Iran cited internal security concerns as the reason for expelling Afghan citizens. Furthermore, Iran had previously issued a deadline of 6 July 2024 for undocumented Afghan nationals to leave the country, warning of forced deportation for non-compliance.

Brutal Treatment of Refugees

Reports indicate that many Afghan refugees in Iran are facing brutal treatment. Before deportation, Afghan nationals are allegedly subjected to beatings, starvation, and other forms of abuse in detention centres.

12 Jul 2025 03:37 pm

