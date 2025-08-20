Iran Explosion Kills One, Injures Seven

The conflict between Israel and Iran, which lasted from 13 to 24 June, concluded not long ago. Both countries suffered losses during the 12-day war, but Iran experienced significantly greater casualties and material damage compared to Israel. Numerous unexploded ordnance (UXO) were scattered across Iran during the conflict, posing an ongoing threat. One such UXO detonated on Tuesday, causing an explosion in Beyranshahr, a city in Lorestan province.