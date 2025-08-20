Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Iran Explosion Kills One, Injures Seven

One person was killed and seven others were injured in an explosion in Iran.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

Explosion
Explosion in Iran (Image: Patrika)

The conflict between Israel and Iran, which lasted from 13 to 24 June, concluded not long ago. Both countries suffered losses during the 12-day war, but Iran experienced significantly greater casualties and material damage compared to Israel. Numerous unexploded ordnance (UXO) were scattered across Iran during the conflict, posing an ongoing threat. One such UXO detonated on Tuesday, causing an explosion in Beyranshahr, a city in Lorestan province.

One Death Reported

One person died in the explosion that occurred on Tuesday in Beyranshahr, Lorestan province, Iran. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Seven Injured

Seven people were injured in the explosion. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reports indicate that all the injured are children and adolescents.

Search for Unexploded Ordnance

Following the Israeli airstrikes, unexploded ordnance has been scattered across various locations in Iran, presenting a significant risk of further explosions. A search operation is underway to locate and neutralize these dangerous remnants of war.

Cluster Munitions Pose Ongoing Threat

According to reports, Israel used cluster munitions during the 12-day conflict, a violation of international humanitarian law. These weapons disperse numerous smaller bomblets over a wide area; many fail to detonate immediately, posing a long-term threat to civilians, particularly children.

