Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

What does Iran want? India and Iran have enjoyed a long-standing, positive relationship. Considering India a close friend, Iran seeks to strengthen ties further to counter Trump’s ‘Tariff War’. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has also issued a statement on this matter.

Strengthening Trade Relations is Crucial Khamenei highlighted the importance of robust trade relations with Russia, China, and India. The Iranian Supreme Leader stated that Iran should expand its trade and economic ties with these three nations.

Trade relations must be expanded with priority given to neighboring countries. Facilitate economic relations with countries that are economic hubs in #Asia, countries such as #China, #Russia, and #India. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 15, 2025 Iran Shows No Interest in Strengthening Ties with Pakistan Khamenei's discussion of strengthening ties with Asian countries notably omitted Pakistan (पाकिस्तान). This clearly indicates Iran's lack of interest in fostering stronger relations with its neighbour, Pakistan.