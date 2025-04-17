scriptIran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties | Iran seeks India&#39;s help to dodge Trump&#39;s &#39;tariff war&#39;, pushes for stronger ties | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

Is Iran seeking India’s help to avoid US President Donald Trump’s ‘tariff war’? Let’s find out.

BharatApr 17, 2025 / 11:36 am

Patrika Desk

US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

US President Donald Trump’s ‘Tariff War’ is a global talking point. Trump’s ‘tariffs’ have increased concerns in many countries, especially those with strained relations with the US. Iran is one such country. Tensions have persisted between the US and Iran for years, with the US already imposing numerous sanctions. While there’s a 90-day moratorium currently in place, Iran is unlikely to receive any tariff relief thereafter. This has heightened Iran’s anxieties, prompting it to seek assistance from India.

What does Iran want?

India and Iran have enjoyed a long-standing, positive relationship. Considering India a close friend, Iran seeks to strengthen ties further to counter Trump’s ‘Tariff War’. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has also issued a statement on this matter.

Strengthening Trade Relations is Crucial

Khamenei highlighted the importance of robust trade relations with Russia, China, and India. The Iranian Supreme Leader stated that Iran should expand its trade and economic ties with these three nations.

Iran Shows No Interest in Strengthening Ties with Pakistan

Khamenei’s discussion of strengthening ties with Asian countries notably omitted Pakistan (पाकिस्तान). This clearly indicates Iran’s lack of interest in fostering stronger relations with its neighbour, Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister May Soon Visit India

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi may soon visit India to discuss further strengthening bilateral ties. Araghchi recently referred to India as a friend while discussing a deal with India on the Chabahar Port. Stronger trade relations between India, Russia, and China would not only benefit Iran’s economy but also bolster the economies of these three nations.

News / World / Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

World

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

in 3 hours

Bhopal Court Reopens Sarla Mishra Death Case After 28 Years, Orders Fresh Probe

National News

Bhopal Court Reopens Sarla Mishra Death Case After 28 Years, Orders Fresh Probe

in 39 minutes

UP Weather Forecast: Dry spell for two days, then change expected; IMD issues alert

Lucknow

UP Weather Forecast: Dry spell for two days, then change expected; IMD issues alert

in 1 hour

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

Sports

RCB vs PBKS: Bengaluru Pitch Favours Batsmen, High-Scoring Encounter Expected

in 1 hour

Latest World

Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

World

Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

2 days ago

Green Card Journey Toughens in US, India’s Cut-off Date Moved Back by 6 Months

World

Green Card Journey Toughens in US, India’s Cut-off Date Moved Back by 6 Months

3 days ago

Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium: PNB Fraud Fugitive Apprehended

World

Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium: PNB Fraud Fugitive Apprehended

3 days ago

Trump Administration Mandates 30-Day Foreigner Registration in US

World

Trump Administration Mandates 30-Day Foreigner Registration in US

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.