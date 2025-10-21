Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks US Claims, Says 'Keep Dreaming'

Earlier, Trump had stated in the Israeli parliament, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, that a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran would be highly beneficial. Rejecting Trump's statement, Khamenei remarked that America proudly claims to have ruined Iran's nuclear industry, saying, "Good, keep dreaming." He unequivocally stated that whether Iran possesses nuclear facilities or not, America's interference in the matter is wrong and an imposition. Western countries, particularly the US, accuse Iran of secretly attempting to develop nuclear weapons. However, Iran has repeatedly asserted that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and solely for energy production.