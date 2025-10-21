Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks US Claims, Says 'Keep Dreaming'

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Photo: Patrika
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected US President Donald Trump's offer for talks. Khamenei stated that any agreement reached under duress or threat is not a negotiation but rather an act of pressure and coercion. He added that while the Americans could assassinate Iranian scientists, they could not eliminate their knowledge. Khamenei also refuted Trump's claim that the US had destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities through bombing.
Earlier, Trump had stated in the Israeli parliament, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, that a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran would be highly beneficial. Rejecting Trump's statement, Khamenei remarked that America proudly claims to have ruined Iran's nuclear industry, saying, "Good, keep dreaming." He unequivocally stated that whether Iran possesses nuclear facilities or not, America's interference in the matter is wrong and an imposition. Western countries, particularly the US, accuse Iran of secretly attempting to develop nuclear weapons. However, Iran has repeatedly asserted that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and solely for energy production.
In June 2025, the US launched airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan – as part of 'Operation Midnight Hammer', which was a component of the Israel-Iran war. President Donald Trump described it as "a complete success," claiming that Iran's nuclear program was "totally destroyed." According to the Pentagon, B-2 bombers and fighter jets deployed over 330 munitions in an effort to halt Iran's nuclear weapons program. Trump asserted at a NATO summit that the attack had strengthened global security.
