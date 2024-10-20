Iron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence

scriptIron Dome’s big mistake, drone attack on Israeli PM’s private residence | Latest News | Patrika News
After the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Hezbollah has now targeted the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, carrying out a successful drone attack. According to Israeli media, an explosion was heard in the Caesarea area of Haifa on Saturday morning, where the PM’s private residence is located.

New DelhiOct 20, 2024 / 12:08 pm

Patrika Desk

After the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Hezbollah has now targeted the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, carrying out a successful drone attack. According to Israeli media, an explosion was heard in the Caesarea area of Haifa on Saturday morning, where the PM’s private residence is located. The Prime Minister and his wife were not present at the time of the attack, and there are no reports of anyone being injured.
According to media reports, the drone attack on Israeli PM Netanyahu’s private residence on Saturday was carried out with the help of Lebanon and Iran. Israeli media reports suggest that the attack was carried out from Lebanon, while Iran was the mastermind behind it. The report states that Tehran, along with Hezbollah, attempted to eliminate Israeli PM Netanyahu. This drone attack is being seen as a major failure of Israel’s security system Iron Dome and a big success for Hezbollah.

The attack did not trigger a siren

What’s worrying is that no siren was triggered during the attack. Residents of Caesarea told the media that they heard a loud humming noise above their homes, but no siren went off, so they were not very concerned. But then a big explosion was heard. This was a surprise attack without any prior warning.

We will not stop – Netanyahu

After his home was targeted, Netanyahu posted two videos on social media in Hebrew and English, saying that he would not be deterred and Israel would win this war. This brief statement from Netanyahu’s office came after the Israeli army acknowledged that a building was targeted in the upscale city of Caesarea, known for its Roman ruins and amphitheater.

How Israel will attack Iran: Biden

American President Joe Biden said on Saturday, in response to a journalist’s question in Germany, that he knows exactly how Israel plans to respond to Iran’s recent ballistic missile attack. This is the first time the US has hinted that it has reached an understanding with Israel on a retaliatory action.

