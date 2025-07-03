scriptIsrael agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences | Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences | Latest News | Patrika News
Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

Israel has agreed to a ceasefire. A response from Hamas is awaited. US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas that there will be dire consequences if it does not agree to talks.

Peace may soon be restored in the Middle East. Israel has approved a ceasefire proposal with Hamas in Gaza, a proposal brokered by Qatar. Israel now awaits Hamas’s response. The Israeli newspaper, Jerusalem Post, reported that Hamas may accept the proposal soon. Qatar is reportedly putting significant pressure on Hamas to agree to a ceasefire.

Agree to a Ceasefire, or Else…

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas on Truth Social, stating, “I hope Hamas accepts this deal; otherwise, the consequences will be dire.” Following negotiations, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff gave the green light to Qatar’s ceasefire proposal. It is understood that Hamas has agreed to continue negotiations on ending the conflict even after a 60-day ceasefire.

IDF Withdrawal from Gaza

Negotiations regarding the IDF’s withdrawal from Gaza are ongoing. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated, “We are serious about the release of hostages and a ceasefire. We have accepted the Qatari-American proposal. We want to start negotiations as soon as possible.”

Hamas Attack in 2023

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, calling the operation “Al Aqsa Flood.” According to the Israeli government, 1200 people were killed in this attack. Hamas fighters took 251 people hostage. Hamas stated that it launched this attack in response to the blockade of Gaza and to demand the release of thousands of Palestinians.

Israel’s Military Operation

Following Hamas’s attack, Israel launched a military operation. Over 56,000 Palestinian civilians were killed in this operation. Gaza’s health ministry stated that 5 people in Gaza are facing starvation. According to a UN report, if Israel does not lift restrictions, 1 in 5 people in Gaza could face starvation, with 2.1 million people potentially facing famine.

