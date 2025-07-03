Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

Agree to a Ceasefire, or Else… US President Donald Trump warned Hamas on Truth Social, stating, “I hope Hamas accepts this deal; otherwise, the consequences will be dire.” Following negotiations, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff gave the green light to Qatar’s ceasefire proposal. It is understood that Hamas has agreed to continue negotiations on ending the conflict even after a 60-day ceasefire.

IDF Withdrawal from Gaza Negotiations regarding the IDF’s withdrawal from Gaza are ongoing. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated, “We are serious about the release of hostages and a ceasefire. We have accepted the Qatari-American proposal. We want to start negotiations as soon as possible.”

Hamas Attack in 2023 Hamas launched an attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, calling the operation “Al Aqsa Flood.” According to the Israeli government, 1200 people were killed in this attack. Hamas fighters took 251 people hostage. Hamas stated that it launched this attack in response to the blockade of Gaza and to demand the release of thousands of Palestinians.