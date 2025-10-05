Israel Agrees to Withdraw from Gaza, Trump Announces Peace Plan with Ceasefire to Begin Soon

Israel withdrawal from Gaza: United States President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Israel has agreed to a phased withdrawal of its forces from the Gaza Strip. This announcement is considered a significant step towards ending the bloody conflict that has been ongoing in the Middle East for nearly two years. Trump clarified in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Hamas has been informed of this 'initial withdrawal line', but there has been no confirmation from the organisation yet. If Hamas agrees, an immediate ceasefire will come into effect, and the process of exchanging hostages and prisoners will begin.