Israel Approves Gaza City Takeover Plan

The war between Israel and Hamas, ongoing since 7 October 2023, continues to cause widespread devastation. Israeli attacks have reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 61,000 Palestinians. Despite ongoing efforts, a ceasefire remains elusive, and Israeli attacks continue to wreak havoc in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has approved a major military plan.
Israeli Defence Minister Katz has approved a military plan to seize Gaza City. The Ministry of Defence confirmed this on Wednesday, 20 August. A ministry spokesperson confirmed the decision to the media. A few days earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also given the green light for the military to formulate a plan to seize Gaza City.
To seize Gaza City, the Israeli army will call up approximately 60,000 reservists to expedite the launch of ground operations. Defence Minister Katz has approved this decision.
There is a delay in reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, accepting a mediator-proposed ceasefire, Hamas has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire with Israel, including the return of half of the hostages held in Gaza and the release of some Palestinian prisoners by Israel. However, Israel has yet to give a green signal to this ceasefire proposal. Israel is currently reviewing Hamas's response to the agreement.