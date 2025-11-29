Israel Attacks Another Muslim Nation, Firing in Darkness Kills 13

Image: Patrika
After Gaza, Israel's wrath has now descended upon Syria. Israel has once again launched attacks on Syria. Israel carried out firing during a search operation in the Beit Jin area of southern Syria late at night. At least 13 people have reportedly been killed in this incident.
The Syrian News Agency confirmed the incident, stating that two children were among the deceased and at least 25 people were injured. This incident has spread panic throughout the region, and the Syrian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned it. The Syrian government has called it a war crime and an attempt to incite violence. Following the attack, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Syria to protest against Israel.
Israeli drones have been hovering over the area since the attack. Continuous firing and sounds of artillery are being heard. The army is on high alert and is attacking even the slightest movement. Because of this, relief teams are also afraid to enter the affected areas. People from the affected areas are also fleeing to save their lives. The situation has become so tense that circumstances could deteriorate at any moment.
The Israeli army claims that this mission was carried out to capture dangerous terrorists from the Jama Islamia group. This Islamic organisation was conspiring with Hamas and the Houthis to attack Israel, and this attack was carried out to thwart it. During this, those who were a threat to Israel were eliminated.
According to the Israeli army, their soldiers were surrounded by Syrian people during this operation. In such a situation, they had to use helicopters, missiles, and heavy artillery to extract their soldiers. The Israeli army also claimed that six of their soldiers were injured in this operation, three of whom are in serious condition.
