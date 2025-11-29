Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Israel Attacks Another Muslim Nation, Firing in Darkness Kills 13

Israel fired shots late at night in the Beit Jinn area of southern Syria during an operation to apprehend Jamaa Islamiya group terrorists, resulting in at least 13 deaths and 25 injuries, escalating tensions in the region.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

Israel attacks Syria

Image: Patrika

After Gaza, Israel's wrath has now descended upon Syria. Israel has once again launched attacks on Syria. Israel carried out firing during a search operation in the Beit Jin area of southern Syria late at night. At least 13 people have reportedly been killed in this incident.

Two children among the deceased

The Syrian News Agency confirmed the incident, stating that two children were among the deceased and at least 25 people were injured. This incident has spread panic throughout the region, and the Syrian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned it. The Syrian government has called it a war crime and an attempt to incite violence. Following the attack, thousands of people have taken to the streets of Syria to protest against Israel.

Tension in the area since the incident

Israeli drones have been hovering over the area since the attack. Continuous firing and sounds of artillery are being heard. The army is on high alert and is attacking even the slightest movement. Because of this, relief teams are also afraid to enter the affected areas. People from the affected areas are also fleeing to save their lives. The situation has become so tense that circumstances could deteriorate at any moment.

Attack to capture Jama Islamia group terrorists

The Israeli army claims that this mission was carried out to capture dangerous terrorists from the Jama Islamia group. This Islamic organisation was conspiring with Hamas and the Houthis to attack Israel, and this attack was carried out to thwart it. During this, those who were a threat to Israel were eliminated.

Six Israeli soldiers also injured

According to the Israeli army, their soldiers were surrounded by Syrian people during this operation. In such a situation, they had to use helicopters, missiles, and heavy artillery to extract their soldiers. The Israeli army also claimed that six of their soldiers were injured in this operation, three of whom are in serious condition.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 05:48 pm

English News / World / Israel Attacks Another Muslim Nation, Firing in Darkness Kills 13

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Marries Partner Jodi Haydon

Anthony Albanese Marriage
World

Cyclone Ditwa Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka, Death Toll Reaches 123

Cyclone Ditwa
World

Imran Khan Alive or Dead? Pakistani leader says ‘Healthy, Happy’

Imran Khan in jail
Pakistan

Shocking: Mum of three turns thief, makes off with Rs 34-lakh wine

Luxury Wine Theft News
World

Sri Lanka Flood: 56 Dead as Cyclone Ditwa Approaches, Offices and Schools Shut

Sri Lanka Flood
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.