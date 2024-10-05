script4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim | Latest News | Patrika News
4 days Israel killed 250 Hezbollah terrorists, army makes big claim

Israel: The Israeli army has claimed that it has killed 250 terrorists of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in just 4 days, including several senior leaders and commanders.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that they had launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon four days ago, destroying over 2,000 military targets and killing 250 Hezbollah terrorists. The IDF said that during the operation, five brigade-level commanders, 10 company commanders, and six platoon commanders were killed.
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) is also carrying out attacks in southern Lebanon.

Weapons Stockpiles Also Destroyed

The IDF said, “The Division 98 troops were the first to start the ground operation at the beginning of the week. During the operation, the IAF targeted Hezbollah terrorists hiding in buildings and destroyed their weapons stockpiles, including launchers ready to be fired.”

Attacks from Both Land and Air

The IDF stated, “Our air force personnel are making our ground operation easier. So far, almost 250 terrorists have been eliminated from the air and land, and over 2,000 military targets, including terrorist infrastructure, military buildings, and ammunition depots, have been destroyed.”

