Israel Conducts Another Airstrike, Hezbollah's Chief of Army Staff Killed

Israel Airstrike: Israel has once again carried out an airstrike. A top Hezbollah leader was killed in this. The IDF stated that he held the number 2 position in the militia organisation.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

Death of Hizbollah’s chief of army staff (@EretzIsrael)

Israel Airstrike: Israel has once again carried out an airstrike in Lebanon. It claimed to have killed Hezbollah's senior commander and Chief of Army Staff, Haitham Ali Tabatabai, in an airstrike conducted in the southern suburbs of Beirut. IDF officials described it as one of the biggest eliminations since last year's conflict.

Haitham Was in the Number Two Position

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that Tabatabai was the Chief of Army Staff. He held a rank below that of Secretary-General Naim Qasim within the command structure of the Iran-backed militia organisation. However, Hezbollah has not yet provided any information regarding the death of Haitham Ali Tabatabai.

Joined Hezbollah in 1980

Hamas has a base amidst the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut. Israel refers to this area as a hub for military activities. Israel stated that Haitham Ali Tabatabai joined Hezbollah as early as 1980. According to reports, over the decades, Tabatabai held several influential military posts, including command of the elite Radwan Force, overseeing Hezbollah units deployed in Syria, and playing a crucial role in the group's cross-border operations.

Played a Decisive Role in the 2024 Hezbollah-Israel War

Reports indicate that Israeli assessments have long considered him one of Hezbollah's most significant commanders. During the 2024 Israel-Hezbollah war, Tabatabai was appointed Chief of the group's Operations Division, placing him at the centre of battlefield planning.

The IDF stated that he oversaw situational assessments, coordinated force deployments, and formulated major combat directives throughout the conflict. Over time, he gradually assumed greater control. It is claimed that following the deaths of several senior Hezbollah leaders during the conflict, he became the group's principal commander, directing military engagement against Israel in its final stages.

Published on:

24 Nov 2025 08:40 am

English News / World / Israel Conducts Another Airstrike, Hezbollah's Chief of Army Staff Killed

World

