Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

Israel-Iran Conflict: Iran had fired a barrage of missiles at Israel a few days ago. Now, Israel’s Defense Minister has threatened Iran.

New Delhi•Oct 10, 2024 / 03:36 pm• Patrika Desk

Yoav Gallant

The tension between Israel and Iran is escalating. A few days ago, Iran fired over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Iran’s target was Israel’s military bases, and Israel destroyed many of Iran’s missiles, but Israel did not ignore the attack. There has been long-standing tension between the two countries, and the main reason is Iran’s support of terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah. Both of these terrorist organizations are enemies of Israel, and Israel is also fighting a war against them, causing destruction. Iran had attacked Israel to respond, but now Israel is also preparing to respond to Iran’s attack. Israel’s Defense Minister has even threatened Iran.

Israel Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Israeli soldiers on Wednesday. After the meeting, Gallant threatened Iran through social media and wrote, “Our response to Iran will be lethal, precise, and surprising. Those who try to harm Israel will have to pay the price.”