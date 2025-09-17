Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Israel Destroys 13th-Century Mosque in Gaza City

Israel continues its attacks on Gaza City. Israel has now destroyed a 13th-century mosque in Gaza City.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Israel blasts mosque in Gaza Ctiy
Israel blasts mosque in Gaza Ctiy (Photo - Video screenshot)

The war between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of ending. The Israeli army is carrying out continuous attacks on Gaza City, causing widespread destruction in its bid to seize control. Now, the Israeli army has intensified its bombing campaign, alongside ground assaults, within Gaza City. Israeli bombardments are resulting in the collapse of numerous buildings.

13th-Century Mosque Destroyed

The Israeli army continues to target buildings in Gaza City. A 13th-century mosque located in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City has been targeted and completely destroyed by Israeli shelling, reduced to rubble.

Widespread Devastation

Israeli attacks have caused widespread devastation across Gaza City. The continuous bombardment by the Israeli army is not only destroying buildings but also leading to a rising death toll among Palestinians. The Israeli army's objective is to seize control of Gaza City to exert complete pressure on Hamas. However, the Israeli army has offered a temporary window for civilians to leave Gaza City. A 48-hour window, from midday on Wednesday, 17 September, to midday on Friday, 19 September, will allow Palestinians to evacuate to a safer location in the south via a temporary route.

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 04:52 pm

English News / World / Israel Destroys 13th-Century Mosque in Gaza City
Patrika Site Logo

