Israel Destroys 13th-Century Mosque in Gaza City

Israeli attacks have caused widespread devastation across Gaza City. The continuous bombardment by the Israeli army is not only destroying buildings but also leading to a rising death toll among Palestinians. The Israeli army's objective is to seize control of Gaza City to exert complete pressure on Hamas. However, the Israeli army has offered a temporary window for civilians to leave Gaza City. A 48-hour window, from midday on Wednesday, 17 September, to midday on Friday, 19 September, will allow Palestinians to evacuate to a safer location in the south via a temporary route.