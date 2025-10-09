Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Israel-Hamas Deal Reached for Gaza Peace, Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Hostage Release

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump following the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. He described it as a great day for Israel and stated that he would approve the agreement at the government meeting tomorrow and bring the hostages home.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 09, 2025

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump. (Photo - IANS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed deep gratitude to US President Donald Trump following the announcement of a successful agreement with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza. He described it as a great day for Israel.

Netanyahu stated in a post on X that it is a great day for Israel. "Tomorrow, I will convene a government meeting to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home."

Netanyahu Thanks IDF Soldiers

Netanyahu said, "I thank the brave soldiers of the IDF and all security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this point today."

Appreciating Trump's role in this development, the Israeli Prime Minister said, "I wholeheartedly thank President Trump and his team for their contribution to this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. With God's grace, we will all continue to achieve all our goals together and expand peace with our neighbours."

What Did Trump Say?

Earlier, Trump had posted about Israel and Hamas. He wrote, "Proud that Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have reached the first phase of a plan to stop fighting in Gaza and help release hostages and prisoners."

He further wrote, "Now Israel will withdraw its soldiers to a certain border, which will be the first step towards a strong, sustainable, and lasting peace. All parties will be treated fairly."

He added, "This is a great day for the Arabs and Israel, as well as all surrounding countries and America. We thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event possible."

