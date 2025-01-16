Israel-Hamas War Ends: Biden Announces Ceasefire

Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon. pic.twitter.com/iETWhGXEGA— President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2025 After announcing the ceasefire (Israel Hamas Ceasefire), Joe Biden presented the three phases for its completion. He stated that this agreement is structured in three phases – After announcing the ceasefire (Israel Hamas Ceasefire), Joe Biden presented the three phases for its completion. He stated that this agreement is structured in three phases –

1- The first phase will last 6 weeks. This includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) from all populated areas of Gaza (IDF in Gaza), and the release of many hostages held by Hamas, including women, the elderly, and the injured. American hostages will also be part of the first phase hostage release. In return, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and during the first phase, Palestinians can also return to their neighbours in all areas of Gaza.

2- During these 6 weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to reach the second phase, which is the permanent end of the war. There are several details to negotiate to move from phase-1 to phase-2. But according to the plan, if it takes more than 6 weeks, the ceasefire will continue until the talks are ongoing.

When the second phase begins, there will be an exchange for the release of the remaining surviving hostages, including male soldiers, and all Israeli forces will be withdrawn from Gaza, and the temporary ceasefire will become permanent.

3- In the final and third phase, the last remains of the deceased hostages will be returned to their families, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin. Likely to come into effect from January 19 Following the release of a joint statement by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, the three phases outlined by Joe Biden are expected to come into effect from January 19. This is because the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated in a statement that the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States have announced that the parties to the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages and prisoners in exchange for hostages and return to lasting peace. This agreement is expected to come into effect on January 19, 2025.

Trump takes credit for the ceasefire! On the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, US President-elect Donald Trump has attempted to take credit for the ceasefire. This is evident from his statement. Donald Trump has stated that progress towards this ceasefire (Israel-Hamas Ceasefire) had already been made before his return to the White House. He also emphasised that “amazing things” are likely to happen once his administration is fully established and in power.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, he (Donald Trump) wrote, “This epic ceasefire agreement was only possible as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signalled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and bargain to ensure the safety of all Americans and our allies. We have achieved so much even before arriving at the White House. Just imagine what more victories my administration will be able to achieve for the United States when I return to the White House and my administration is fully established!”

Benjamin Netanyahu thanks America Following the ceasefire (Israel Hamas Ceasefire) and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden. He thanked Joe Biden for the release of the hostages and this agreement. Both leaders also agreed to meet soon in America to further these issues.

Netanyahu wrote on his social media account that they are committed to returning the hostages and said that America will work with Israel to ensure that Gaza never becomes a haven for terrorism. Netanyahu also thanked President Joe Biden for America’s help in advancing the hostage deal.