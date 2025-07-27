27 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Ceasefire Imminent, Netanyahu Announces

A potential respite is on the horizon for Gazans as the fighting in Gaza shows signs of slowing down. However, this does not signify a ceasefire. Let's delve into the details of the situation.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Israeli soldiers in Gaza
Israeli soldiers in Gaza (Photo - Washington Post)

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, ongoing since 7 October 2023, shows no signs of stopping, and neither side has agreed to a ceasefire. Hamas recently rejected a US-backed peace proposal, prompting US President Donald Trump to urge Israel to eliminate Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a significant decision regarding the war.

War in Gaza to Halt!

Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's orders, the Israeli army has decided to temporarily halt its offensive in Gaza. This does not signify a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, as no such agreement exists. This halt is temporary, not permanent. The Israeli army will strategically halt operations in densely populated areas of Gaza from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM until further notice. The army states that this strategic halt will apply to areas where they are not currently conducting ground operations, including Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City.

Reason Behind the Decision

The Israeli army says this decision was made to allow unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza, benefiting those in need, including food and medicine. The obstacles to humanitarian aid reaching Gaza have been met with global opposition. This decision was made keeping this in mind.

Share the news:

Related Topics

israel hamas war

world news

World News in Hindi

Updated on:

27 Jul 2025 01:25 pm

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 01:24 pm

English News / World / Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Ceasefire Imminent, Netanyahu Announces
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.