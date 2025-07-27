Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Ceasefire Imminent, Netanyahu Announces

Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's orders, the Israeli army has decided to temporarily halt its offensive in Gaza. This does not signify a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, as no such agreement exists. This halt is temporary, not permanent. The Israeli army will strategically halt operations in densely populated areas of Gaza from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM until further notice. The army states that this strategic halt will apply to areas where they are not currently conducting ground operations, including Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City.