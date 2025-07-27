Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Ceasefire Imminent, Netanyahu Announces

The war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, ongoing since 7 October 2023, shows no signs of stopping, and neither side has agreed to a ceasefire. Hamas recently rejected a US-backed peace proposal, prompting US President Donald Trump to urge Israel to eliminate Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a significant decision regarding the war.
Following Prime Minister Netanyahu's orders, the Israeli army has decided to temporarily halt its offensive in Gaza. This does not signify a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, as no such agreement exists. This halt is temporary, not permanent. The Israeli army will strategically halt operations in densely populated areas of Gaza from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM until further notice. The army states that this strategic halt will apply to areas where they are not currently conducting ground operations, including Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City.
The Israeli army says this decision was made to allow unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza, benefiting those in need, including food and medicine. The obstacles to humanitarian aid reaching Gaza have been met with global opposition. This decision was made keeping this in mind.