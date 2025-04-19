Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians in Gaza

Around 64 Killed Approximately 64 people have been killed in the Israeli air strikes across various locations in Gaza, according to the Gaza Civil Defence. Residential buildings and refugee tents were targeted in the Israeli attacks. The victims include women and children.

Many Injured Many people have also been injured in the Israeli attacks. The injured have been admitted to hospitals and medical camps for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.

IDF Shows No Sign of Retreat The Israeli Defence Force has made it clear that it has no plans to withdraw at present. Attacks will continue to eliminate Hamas militants hiding in Gaza, aiming for the group’s complete destruction. The IDF is conducting not only air strikes but also ground assaults. However, innocent Palestinians are also losing their lives in this military operation.