scriptIsrael-Hamas War: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians in Gaza | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians in Gaza

On Friday, the Israeli army carried out air strikes in various locations across Gaza, resulting in the deaths of approximately 64 people.

BharatApr 19, 2025 / 01:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Israeli air strikes across Gaza

Israeli air strikes across Gaza

The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas sees the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) continuing its attacks on Gaza and surrounding Palestinian areas. The IDF’s actions have caused widespread panic among Palestinians, with residents of Gaza living in constant fear. Although Hamas has expressed a desire for a ceasefire, no agreement has yet been reached between the two sides. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Israeli army launched further air strikes on various locations within Gaza.

Around 64 Killed

Approximately 64 people have been killed in the Israeli air strikes across various locations in Gaza, according to the Gaza Civil Defence. Residential buildings and refugee tents were targeted in the Israeli attacks. The victims include women and children.

Many Injured

Many people have also been injured in the Israeli attacks. The injured have been admitted to hospitals and medical camps for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.

IDF Shows No Sign of Retreat

The Israeli Defence Force has made it clear that it has no plans to withdraw at present. Attacks will continue to eliminate Hamas militants hiding in Gaza, aiming for the group’s complete destruction. The IDF is conducting not only air strikes but also ground assaults. However, innocent Palestinians are also losing their lives in this military operation.
Read this too- Hindu leader brutally murdered in Bangladesh; thugs abducted him from his home and beat him to death

News / World / Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Air Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians in Gaza

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Result: Seven Rajasthan Students Score Perfect 100

2 hours ago

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

Special

JEE Main 2025: Mother takes 3-year leave, son secures first rank

1 hour ago

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

National News

Four Dead, Several Trapped as Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad

1 hour ago

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

33 minutes ago

Latest World

High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

Asia

High-Profile Restaurant Serves Elephant Dung Dessert at Exorbitant Price

in 19 minutes

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

World

Modi-Musk Talk: Tesla, Starlink India Entry on the Cards?

33 minutes ago

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

World

Hamas Seeks Ceasefire Amidst Intensifying Israeli Attacks

20 hours ago

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

World

Iran seeks India’s help to dodge Trump’s ‘tariff war’, pushes for stronger ties

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.