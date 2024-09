The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has crossed 42 thousand

The number of Palestinians killed is increasing due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Sep 27, 2024

Dead Palestinians due to Israel attacks

Israel (Israel) and Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas (Hamas) have been at war since October 7, which is still ongoing after more than 11 months. Hamas had launched rocket attacks and infiltrated Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 200 people hostage. Even now, more than 100 people are still in Hamas’ custody. Hamas has also killed some of the hostages. To avenge this, the Israeli army launched retaliatory attacks on Gaza (Gaza) and surrounding Palestinian areas. The Israeli military operation against Hamas is still ongoing. As a result, Israel has lost more than 700 soldiers so far, but the Palestinians are suffering greatly in this war. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks is also increasing.

The number of Palestinians killed has crossed 42 thousand. So far, 42,183 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks. Of these, 41,467 are from Gaza, and 716 are from the West Bank. Over 1 lakh people injured So far, 1,01,621 people have been injured in this war. 95,921 people have been injured in Gaza, and 5,700 have been injured in the West Bank.