Israel-Iran war: 2 Indian students injured in Israeli strike, India to rescue 10,000 Indians

10,000 Indians Stranded in Iran Approximately 10,000 Indian citizens are currently stranded in Iran. A large number of these are Indian students pursuing medical and religious education at various Iranian institutions. Amidst the Israel-Iran conflict, the Indian government is about to launch a special rescue operation to bring these Indians back safely.

Operation to Evacuate Indian Citizens The Indian government has stated that the Iranian government has also agreed to safely repatriate foreign nationals. Accordingly, Indians will be evacuated via Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan. The Indian embassy and other agencies have been activated in the border regions for this purpose.

Two Kashmiri Students Injured Meanwhile, a worrying incident has come to light. An attack took place near the international students’ hostel at the University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, injuring two Indian students. Both students are from Kashmir. Following the attack, the university administration has relocated these students to Ramsar city for security reasons.

Indian Embassy in Contact with Local Administration The Indian embassy is constantly in touch with the local administration, and special surveillance is being maintained for the safety of Indian citizens. The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that the situation is being closely monitored and additional flights will be arranged if necessary.

Experts say that if this war continues for much longer, its impact could be felt across the entire West Asian region. This could create a challenging situation for countries like India, where a large number of citizens are studying or working abroad.

The Indian government has appealed to its citizens to maintain peace, not pay attention to rumours, and remain in contact with the Indian embassy at all times. Detailed information about the rescue operation will be shared from time to time.